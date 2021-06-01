Potential Upside For China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Not Without Risk

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) as a highly attractive investment with its 7.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, China Yuchai International's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:CYD Price Based on Past Earnings June 1st 2021 free report on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 9.0% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 38% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per year during the coming three years according to the twin analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that China Yuchai International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that China Yuchai International currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for China Yuchai International you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on China Yuchai International, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

