Potential Upside For Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Not Without Risk

There wouldn't be many who think Autoliv, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALV) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.6x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 18x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Autoliv as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Autoliv would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 231%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 24% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 19% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Autoliv is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Autoliv's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Autoliv currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Autoliv you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Autoliv's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

