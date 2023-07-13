News & Insights

Potential UPS strike could cost customers over $4 bln - report

July 13, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - A potential strike by about 340,000 workers of The Teamsters Union against United Parcel Service UPS.N could cause its customers to incur losses in excess of $4 billion, according to an analysis released by a consulting firm on Thursday.

A 10-day strike would likely furlough those workers who are currently earning annual wages of about $90,000 per year (excluding benefits), resulting in wage losses of $1.1 billion, Anderson Economic Group said.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

