Potential UniCredit-Banco BPM merger has "strategic value", banks' investor says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 19, 2023 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - A potential merger between UniCredit CRDI.MI and Banco BPM BAMI.MI has a "strategic value", the chairman of Fondazione CRT, which holds stakes in both Italian banks, said on Wednesday in an interview published by daily la Repubblica.

Fabrizio Palenzona on Tuesday was named the new chairman of Fondazione CRT, which holds 1.9% of Italy's second-largest bank UniCredit and a stake of 1.8% in smaller peer Banco BPM.

