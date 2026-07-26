This Potential Social Security Fix Has Bipartisan Support, and It Won't Cost Ordinary Americans

Key Points

Right now, you only pay Social Security payroll taxes on the first $184,500 you earn in 2026.

One proposal would force wealthy Americans to pay payroll taxes on all of their income each year.

This would help with Social Security's funding crisis, but it wouldn't fully eliminate the shortfall.

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Democrats and Republicans don't seem to agree on much these days, but both parties understand that Social Security needs reforming. The latest Trustees' Report revealed that the program is just six years away from a potentially devastating 22% benefit cut, and many seniors are already struggling to get by with the checks they have today.

There are ways to avoid the cut, but so far, no plan has gained the traction it would need to become law. However, one proposal -- raising the ceiling on Social Security payroll taxes -- has garnered bipartisan support, and most Americans wouldn't notice any changes to their annual tax bill if it passed.

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Why raising the Social Security payroll tax cap could help beneficiaries

Right now, most Americans pay Social Security payroll taxes on all of their income, but that's not the case for high earners. They only pay tax on the first $184,500 of their 2026 earnings. This amount increases annually, but it still means a lot of money goes untaxed.

With Social Security now in trouble, some have floated the idea of eliminating this cap, which would force wealthier Americans to pay taxes on all their income, just like ordinary workers do. Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently published an opinion piece in The New York Times endorsing this plan and explaining how it would help the program.

The extra tax revenue would go directly toward future benefits, and average Americans wouldn't notice any changes to their tax bills. But this plan isn't guaranteed to happen, nor would it be an adequate fix on its own.

Ordinary Americans will have to foot some of the bill

Even if Moreno and Warren's plan were to become law, it would only eliminate about 67% of Social Security's projected trust fund shortfall over the next 75 years. Washington will need to employ additional strategies, such as raising the payroll tax rate, raising the full retirement age (FRA), or capping annual benefits for high earners, to eliminate the rest of the shortfall.

It'll likely use a combination of reforms, and ordinary Americans may have to shoulder some of the burden. However, eliminating the ceiling on payroll taxes would make things much easier for ordinary Americans than keeping the current ceiling in place.

We may still have to wait a few more years before we figure out how Social Security will change. Be prepared to adapt your budget and your retirement plan once it does. Do this promptly once there's a clear plan in place, so you have as much time as possible to develop a strategy that works for you.

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