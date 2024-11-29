Potential Risks Loom Over Pagerduty’s Financial Outlook: Key Takeaways from the Latest 10-Q Report

Pagerduty, Inc. (PD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pagerduty, Inc. faces several significant risks that could adversely impact its business operations and financial health, as highlighted in their recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Although no new material changes have been reported since the last update in their Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, the company remains exposed to uncertainties that could affect stock trading prices and overall prospects. Stakeholders are advised to consider these risks, alongside other financial disclosures, when evaluating the company’s future performance. The risks outlined serve as a reminder of potential vulnerabilities that could unexpectedly arise, impacting Pagerduty’s market position.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on PD stock based on 6 Buys and 7 Holds.

To learn more about Pagerduty, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.