Potential meat plant closures could hit Brazil's BRF production levels - CEO

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA BRFS3.SAsaid on Wednesday it would find it "mathematically impossible" to keep current output levels if slaughterhouses are ordered to close due to the novel coronavirus.

Chief Executive Lorival Luz said production had been somewhat impacted after some meat plants were ordered shut in states like Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, but not enough to cause immediate meat shortages.

There are currently no BRF plants closed due to the outbreak, but at one point, the company's Lajeado facility had been shut by authorities to contain the spread of the disease among workers.

Also, BRF said this week nearly 340 meatpacking workers at a its Concórdia plant, which employs 5,132 people, had tested positive for the virus and would be submitted to further testing.

Rival JBS SA JBSS3.SA is also facing challenges, as it is being sued by labor prosecutors in two Brazilian states over alleged failure to adequately protect workers amid the pandemic.

JBS is trying to reopen a plant in Santa Catarina state after a labor inspection found irregularities regarding measures to control the spread of the disease and a high number of employees who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Luz said BRF will be hiring 5,000 new workers, up from 2,000 announced in April, to offset absentee meat plants and compensate for those unable to work amid the public health crisis.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

