US Markets

Potential meat plant closures could hit Brazil's BRF production levels - CEO

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Wednesday it would find it "mathematically impossible" to keep current output levels if slaughterhouses are ordered to close due to the novel coronavirus.

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA BRFS3.SAsaid on Wednesday it would find it "mathematically impossible" to keep current output levels if slaughterhouses are ordered to close due to the novel coronavirus.

Chief Executive Lorival Luz said production had been somewhat impacted after some meat plants were ordered shut in states like Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, but not enough to cause immediate meat shortages.

There are currently no BRF plants closed due to the outbreak, but at one point, the company's Lajeado facility had been shut by authorities to contain the spread of the disease among workers.

Also, BRF said this week nearly 340 meatpacking workers at a its Concórdia plant, which employs 5,132 people, had tested positive for the virus and would be submitted to further testing.

Rival JBS SA JBSS3.SA is also facing challenges, as it is being sued by labor prosecutors in two Brazilian states over alleged failure to adequately protect workers amid the pandemic.

JBS is trying to reopen a plant in Santa Catarina state after a labor inspection found irregularities regarding measures to control the spread of the disease and a high number of employees who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Luz said BRF will be hiring 5,000 new workers, up from 2,000 announced in April, to offset absentee meat plants and compensate for those unable to work amid the public health crisis.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular