Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can approach the British government and make a proposal, the government said on Friday after it sanctioned current owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the club.

Adds details

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can approach the British government and make a proposal, the government said on Friday after it sanctioned current owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the club.

"As the license conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed,"Britain's technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News.

"However, if a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place."

($1 = 0.7643 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; writing by Muvija M)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters