Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can approach the British government and make a proposal, the government said on Friday after it sanctioned current owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the club.

"As the license conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed,"Britain's technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News.

"However, if a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place."

