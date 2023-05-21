News & Insights

Potentia walks away from offer for Australia's Tyro Payments

May 21, 2023 — 07:06 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds details

May 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments TYR.AX said on Monday it has ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, after the private equity firm said it does not intend to proceed with a proposal to acquire the company.

Potentia had first offered to buy Tyro for A$1.27 per share in September, then improved its offer to A$1.60 in December.

Tyro rejected both offers, saying they undervalued the company.

Potentia's decision to withdraw the offer follows Tyro granting it due diligence and engaging in "extensive negotiation" of material commercial terms, Tyro said in a statement.

"Tyro also worked with Potentia to develop processes that could potentially address regulatory requirements to reduce risk to Tyro by providing increased confidence of completion in a reasonable timeframe," it added.

In January, Tyro opened the door to re-engaging with Potentia by offering it access to its books to come up with an improved proposal and confirm the necessary funding commitments.

Tyro said on Monday it was "disappointed" that Potentia was ultimately unable to deliver a revised offer, adding that the company's prospects remain strong.

Potentia did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.