Potentia hikes bid for Australia's Nitro Software to $362 mln

March 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Potentia Capital on Friday raised its takeover offer for Australian software maker Nitro Software NTO.AX to A$541.9 million ($362 million).

Potentia, which has a 19.31% stake in Nitro, raised its buyout offer to A$2.20 per share from A$2.17. ($1 = 1.4968 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

