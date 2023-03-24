US Markets
Potentia hikes bid for Australia's Nitro on getting 75% stake control

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 24, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Potentia Capital raised its takeover offer for Nitro Software Ltd NTO.AX on Friday, saying it now has relevant interests in more than 75% of the Australian software maker shares, a pre-requisite for the higher bid.

Potentia raised its buyout offer to A$2.20 per share from A$2.17, valuing Nitro at A$541.9 million ($362 million).

Earlier this month, Potentia outbid KKR Inc KKR.N-backed Alludo's A$2.15 per-share offer, winning a takeover battle that started last October.

Potentia had said, at the time, its offer could go to as high as A$2.25 per share if it got a 75% stake in Nitro by March-end and if at least 25% of total Nitro shareholders accepted a scrip offer. ($1 = 1.4968 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

