Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands Franchise Network with New Location in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson signed a franchise agreement to open a Potbelly location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Quiver AI Summary

Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson have signed a Shop Development Agreement to open a Potbelly Sandwich Works location in Lake Charles, Louisiana, expanding the brand's franchise network in the region. This agreement follows their earlier commitment to establish three Potbelly shops in Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas, highlighting their strong partnership with the brand. Todd Owen, Director of Franchising at Potbelly, expressed excitement about this growth opportunity, emphasizing the duo's business expertise and alignment with Potbelly’s mission. The new location aims to create local jobs and provide residents with Potbelly’s menu of toasted sandwiches and warm atmosphere. Further details about the shop's opening will be announced soon, as Potbelly continues to seek franchise partners to expand its presence in Louisiana and beyond.

Potential Positives

Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson have signed a Shop Development Agreement to open a new Potbelly location in Lake Charles, Louisiana, representing significant regional expansion for the brand.

The partnership with Rozell and Jackson is based on their strong business acumen and commitment to excellence, which aligns with Potbelly's mission, enhancing the brand's leadership strength.

This new shop in Lake Charles is expected to create local jobs and provide residents with a new destination for Potbelly's signature offerings, which is a positive community impact.

The agreement is part of Potbelly's strategic plan to grow its presence in key markets through franchise partnerships, indicating a robust future growth strategy for the company.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What new franchise has Potbelly announced in Louisiana?

Potbelly has announced a new franchise location in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as part of a growth strategy.

Who are the franchise partners involved in this expansion?

The franchise partners are Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson, who have signed a Shop Development Agreement.

How many Potbelly locations are planned in Texas?

Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson previously committed to opening three Potbelly locations in Beaumont/Port Arthur, TX.

What is the focus of Potbelly's expansion strategy?

Potbelly's expansion strategy focuses on partnering with multi-unit operators to grow its presence in key markets.

What type of food does Potbelly offer at their locations?

Potbelly offers signature toasted sandwiches, fresh ingredients, salads, hand-dipped shakes, and more to customers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PBPB Insider Trading Activity

$PBPB insiders have traded $PBPB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NIERENBERG has made 4 purchases buying 12,340 shares for an estimated $114,516 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PBPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PBPB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson bring their strong business acumen to Potbelly Sandwich Works’ growing franchise network. The duo recently signed a Shop Development Agreement (SDA) which includes the rights to open a Potbelly location in Lake Charles, Louisiana, marking an exciting expansion for the brand in the region. This agreement builds on their previously committed SDA to open three Potbelly locations in Beaumont/Port Arthur, TX, further solidifying their partnership with the brand.





“Lake Charles offers great potential for growth, and we’re excited to welcome Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson as franchise partners,” Todd Owen, Director of Franchising of Potbelly Sandwich Works. “Their business expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Potbelly’s mission to deliver great food and warm hospitality.”





This agreement is part of Potbelly’s strategic plan to grow its presence in key markets through strong franchise partnerships. With this latest addition, Potbelly continues to prioritize development opportunities across Louisiana and beyond. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in the remaining untapped territories of Louisiana.





The new shop in Lake Charles will create local jobs and offer residents a new destination for Potbelly’s signature toasted sandwiches, fresh ingredients, and an inviting atmosphere. More details on the shop’s location and opening date will be shared soon.







For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:







Todd L. Owen





Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works





Phone: (872) 250-6956





Email:



Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com







Website:



https://franchising.potbelly.com









About Potbelly







Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.