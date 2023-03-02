Potbelly (PBPB) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Potbelly Corporation PBPB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 85.7%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 6 cents in the prior-year quarter. Over the past seven days, the company’s earnings estimates have been unchanged.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $119 million, suggesting growth of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Factors to Note

Potbelly’s fiscal fourth-quarter top line is likely to have been aided by robust same-store sales, success of Five-Pillar Strategy and the strategic initiatives. The company’s same-store sales are likely to have been driven by continued strengthening from Central Business District and Airport shops.



In January, the company reported the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 preliminary results. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Potbelly anticipated revenues between $114 million and $119 million, and shop-level margins of 10-13%. The prelim results show revenues of $119-$120 million and shop-level margins of 13.4-13.9%. Same-store sales were 18.5-19%, while AUVs totaled $24,100-$24,200.



For fiscal 2022, it expects shop-level margins and same-store sales of 10% and 16-18%, respectively. AUVs are projected to be $1.14-$1.16 million. Per the prelim results, it generated shop-level margins of 10.2-10.4%, same-store sales of 18.4-18.5% and AUVs of $1.16-$1.17 million.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Potbelly this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Potbelly has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register a bottom-line improvement, while reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share of $1.23 suggests an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.13 billion, which suggests a rise of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ROST delivered an earnings beat of 10.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline, while reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, which indicates an increase of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Casey's has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line improvement, while reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

