Potbelly (PBPB) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Potbelly Corporation PBPB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat. Earnings missed estimates for the second straight quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 2.6% year over year.



The company reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. In the prior year quarter, it reported an adjusted loss per share of 6 cents. Revenues were $120.2 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119 million, and increased 17% year over year.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, the company reported same-store sales growth of 18.9% due to robust digital marketing and traffic, and continuous momentum in Central Business District shops. Same-store sales increased for the seventh straight quarter.



Then again, sandwich-shop sales, net as well as franchise royalties and fees, increased to $119 million from $102 million in the prior-year quarter.

Potbelly Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote

Operating Highlights

Total expenses in the quarter were $116.9 million, up 11.3% year over year. Food, beverage and packaging costs rose to $34.2 million from $29 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Labor and related expenses increased 9.7% year over year to $36.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter amounted to $7.5 million compared with $2.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 25, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.6 million compared with $14.4 million as of Dec 26, 2021. Total long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter decreased to $8.6 million from $17.5 million at the end of Dec 26, 2021.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry are Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO and Brinker International, Inc. EAT.



Chuy’s Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CHUY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average. Shares of CHUY have gained 15.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.8% and 16.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Arcos Dorados currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ARCO has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.6%. Shares of the company have gained 6.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Brinker currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. EAT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The stock has declined 6.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.9% and 36.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.