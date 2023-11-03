Potbelly (PBPB) and First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. You need to be warned that this video may make you hungry as Brian takes a look at two different restaurant stocks.

First up is Potbelly PBPB and this stock is on the move today after beating earnings. Brian reviews the earnings history and positive movement in earnings estimates. He takes a look at the valuation for the company that has 382 restaurants. Brian also highlights that the wreck is his favorite sandwich from potbelly, which has a lot of locations in Chicago.

Next stop is First Watch Restaurant Group FWRG. Both of these stocks have an A for the Zacks Style Score for growth which is what Brian is always looking for. First Watch has a nautical theme and southern based with a majority of its locations in Florida. Brian notes that there are 402 company owned stores and 103 franchise locations so it is a good deal bigger than Potbelly (PBPB).

Brian looks at the earnings history and estimate movement for First Watch Group (FWRG) and takes a look at the chart. He notes the significant difference between the growth profile of the two stocks and then speaks to his love of avocado toast with crab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.