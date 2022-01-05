Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shareholders have endured a 57% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) share price dropped 57% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Potbelly isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Potbelly reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 5.8% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 10% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:PBPB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Potbelly shareholders have received returns of 21% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 10% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Potbelly better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Potbelly is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

But note: Potbelly may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

