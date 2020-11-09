Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

As you might know, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$73m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.56 some 51% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PBPB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Potbelly's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$342.4m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 7.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 70% to US$0.63. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$361.3m and losses of US$0.60 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$2.63, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Potbelly at US$3.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.25. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Potbelly's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Potbelly is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 7.6%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 23% per year. So although Potbelly's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$2.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Potbelly going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Potbelly , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

