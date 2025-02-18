Potbelly Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Potbelly Corporation will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025.

$PBPB Insider Trading Activity

$PBPB insiders have traded $PBPB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NIERENBERG has made 4 purchases buying 12,340 shares for an estimated $114,516 and 0 sales.

$PBPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PBPB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:





PBPB)





(“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results









Potbelly will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, March 6, 2025 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.









Date:





Thursday, March 6, 2025









Time:





5:00 p.m. Eastern Time









Dial-In #:





833-630-1088 U.S. & Canada













412-317-1817 International





















The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at potbelly.com under the investors section. For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through Thursday, March 13, 2025. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada), or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10195289.









About Potbelly









Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at



www.potbelly.com



.







Contact:









Investor Relations







Jeff Priester





ICR





332-242-4370







investor@potbelly.com









