Potbelly Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

When will Potbelly release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Potbelly will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

Who will host the Potbelly financial results conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Bob Wright and CFO Steve Cirulis.

What time is the Potbelly conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2025.

How can I access the Potbelly conference call?

Dial 844-676-5533 for U.S. and Canada or 412-634-6942 for international access.

Will there be a replay of the Potbelly conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available until May 14, 2025, at specified phone numbers.

$PBPB Insider Trading Activity

$PBPB insiders have traded $PBPB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NIERENBERG has made 5 purchases buying 34,509 shares for an estimated $322,017 and 0 sales.

$PBPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $PBPB stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:





PBPB)





(“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2025 financial results.









First Quarter 2025 Results









Potbelly will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.









Date:









Wednesday, May 7, 2025









Time:









5:00 p.m. Eastern Time









Dial-In #:









844-676-5533 U.S. & Canada

















412-634-6942 International

























The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at potbelly.com under the investors section. For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through Wednesday, May 14, 2025. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada), or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10197508.









About Potbelly









Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at



www.potbelly.com



.







Contact:









Investor Relations







Jeff Priester





ICR





332-242-4370







investor@potbelly.com





