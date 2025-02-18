Potbelly Corporation Announces Exclusive Franchise Opportunities in Multiple Markets Across the U.S.

Potbelly announces exclusive franchise opportunities for multiple markets, offering market ownership and comprehensive support for multi-unit operators.

Potbelly Corporation is offering exclusive franchise opportunities for business owners to develop and operate multiple Potbelly Sandwich Works locations in several U.S. markets, including Omaha, NE, Wichita, KS, Colorado Springs, CO, Provo, UT, Killeen/Temple, TX, and Albuquerque, NM. This proposal allows franchisees to establish a strong market presence by controlling an average of 4-6 trade areas. With a successful business model, brand recognition, and extensive support for franchisees, Potbelly aims to expand its footprint while providing owners the chance to shape the brand's future in their communities. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to reach out for more information on the opportunities available.

Potential Positives

Exclusive franchise opportunities for market ownership enhance Potbelly's growth potential and brand presence in key regions.

Proven business model and comprehensive support for franchisees give confidence to potential investors in establishing Potbelly locations.

Offering flexible shop formats appeals to a wider range of franchisees, facilitating easier entry into various markets.

This expansion reflects Potbelly's commitment to growth and community engagement, reinforcing its status as a beloved fast-casual dining brand.

Potential Negatives

Significant focus on franchise opportunities may indicate a lack of corporate expansion resources, suggesting the company is relying on external partners for growth.

The announcement may imply that corporate-operated locations are not performing well enough to support direct expansion, leading to a shift towards franchising.

The emphasis on exclusive market ownership could raise concerns about market saturation or competition, potentially impacting profitability for new franchisees.

FAQ

What franchise opportunities does Potbelly offer?

Potbelly is offering exclusive franchise opportunities for markets in Omaha, Wichita, Colorado Springs, Provo, Killeen/Temple, and Albuquerque.

What is the benefit of owning an entire market with Potbelly?

Owners can develop and control the entire market, shaping Potbelly’s growth while leveraging a strong brand presence.

What kind of support can franchisees expect from Potbelly?

Potbelly provides comprehensive support, including site selection, marketing, and ongoing operational guidance for franchisees.

How many locations can franchisees develop?

Franchisees have the opportunity to open multiple Potbelly locations, typically developing 4–6 trade areas within their exclusive market.

What is Potbelly's business model focused on?

Potbelly's successful business model focuses on high-quality sandwiches, soups, salads, and shakes, ensuring solid growth potential for franchisees.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) Potbelly Sandwich Works, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its delicious sandwiches and inviting atmosphere, is thrilled to announce exclusive franchise opportunities for ambitious business owners to be the sole developer/operator markets in





Omaha, NE; Wichita, KS; Colorado Springs, CO; Provo, UT; Killeen/Temple, TX; and Albuquerque, NM.





This unique opportunity to develop on average 4–6 trade areas enables individuals to establish a dominant presence by opening multiple Potbelly locations and owning the entire market.





With a proven business model, a beloved brand, and comprehensive support, Potbelly is seeking driven multi-unit operators to drive the brand’s growth across these vibrant markets. This offering is ideal for those looking to take full control of an area while leveraging Potbelly's strong brand recognition and loyal customer base.







Why Own an Entire Market with Potbelly?











Exclusive Market Ownership



: Business owners have the opportunity to develop and control an entire market, shaping the growth of the Potbelly brand in their region.



: Business owners have the opportunity to develop and control an entire market, shaping the growth of the Potbelly brand in their region.





Proven Brand and Concept



: Potbelly offers a successful business model centered on high-quality sandwiches, soups, salads, and shakes, ensuring a strong foundation for growth.



: Potbelly offers a successful business model centered on high-quality sandwiches, soups, salads, and shakes, ensuring a strong foundation for growth.





Comprehensive Franchise Support



: From site selection to marketing and ongoing operational guidance, Potbelly provides franchisees with robust support every step of the way.



: From site selection to marketing and ongoing operational guidance, Potbelly provides franchisees with robust support every step of the way.





Long-Term Growth Potential



: By securing exclusive territories, business owners can grow their business through multiple locations, increasing both revenue and market influence.



: By securing exclusive territories, business owners can grow their business through multiple locations, increasing both revenue and market influence.





Flexible Shop Formats



: including endcap, drive-thru, inline, and freestanding locations. We also offer a smaller, digital-centric prototype at 1,800 sq ft.











“We’re excited to offer such a unique and empowering opportunity,” said Todd Owen, Sales Director at Potbelly Sandwich Works. “By allowing business owners to own and develop entire markets, we’re giving them the tools to shape the future of Potbelly in their communities while benefiting from a proven and supported business model.”





Potbelly has become a household name in the fast-casual dining space, and this expansion underscores its commitment to bringing its signature toasty sandwiches and warm hospitality to new communities. These exclusive opportunities in Omaha, Wichita, Colorado Springs, Provo, Killeen/Temple and Albuquerque present an exciting chance for business professionals to make a lasting impact in these markets.







Learn More About Potbelly Franchise Opportunities



Business owners interested in these exclusive opportunities are encouraged to reach out to learn how they can play a key role in Potbelly’s growth. For more information, contact:





Todd L. Owen





Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works





Phone: (872) 250-6956





Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com





Website:





https://franchising.potbelly.com











About Potbelly







Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com



