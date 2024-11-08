News & Insights

Potbelly completes six new multi-unit development agreements

November 08, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Potbelly (PBPB) Corporation announced the completion of six new multi-unit development agreements. The commitments, which include an expanded partnership with Potbelly founder Bryant Keil, will bring new Potbelly shops to markets in six states across the country including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia, with new and existing franchisee partners. These deals, all signed since July, represent a total of 32 new shops and align with the company’s plans to drive long-term growth with a franchise-led approach.

