Potbelly completes six new multi-unit development agreements

Potbelly (PBPB) Corporation announced the completion of six new multi-unit development agreements. The commitments, which include an expanded partnership with Potbelly founder Bryant Keil, will bring new Potbelly shops to markets in six states across the country including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia, with new and existing franchisee partners. These deals, all signed since July, represent a total of 32 new shops and align with the company’s plans to drive long-term growth with a franchise-led approach.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PBPB:
- Potbelly announces plans to enter Georgia with 15-unit development agreement
- Potbelly Corporation Shows Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip
- Potbelly reports Q3 EPS 8c, consensus 4c
- PBPB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.