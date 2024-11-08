Potbelly announces plans to enter Georgia with 15-unit development agreement

Potbelly (PBPB) Corporation announced plans to open its first shops in Georgia after finalizing a multi-unit development agreement with franchise partner Royal Restaurant Group. Through the agreement, Royal Restaurant Group, a national franchise group that successfully operates restaurant locations for global brands, will bring 15 Potbelly shops to Georgia, all in the greater Atlanta region. This is Potbelly’s first development agreement in Georgia and its second with Royal Restaurant Group.

