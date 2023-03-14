Potash miner K+S beats core profit estimates in 2022

March 14 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DE reported better-than-expected annual core profit on Tuesday and said it would propose a dividend of 1 euro per share for the fiscal year.

The group reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.42 billion euros ($2.59 billion) for 2022, ahead of analysts' forecast of 2.40 billion euros in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Antonis Pothitos)

