Pot producer HEXO to buy Redecan for C$925 million

HEXO Corp said on Friday it would buy Redecan, a Canadian privately-owned licensed cannabis producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal, as the pot producer bolsters its portfolio to tap surging demand.

May 28 (Reuters) - HEXO Corp HEXO.TO, HEXO.N said on Friday it would buy Redecan, a Canadian privately-owned licensed cannabis producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal, as the pot producer bolsters its portfolio to tap surging demand.

Cannabis demand increased last year as many people turned to weed during COVID-19 lockdowns for entertainment and relaxation. The industry is now benefiting from a wave of legalization that has swept many key U.S. states in recent months.

"We will also be able to provide consumers across Canada with a diverse and innovative range of high-quality products, with an enhanced brand offering that will enable us to better compete against other LPs (license producers) in Canada," HEXO's Chief Executive Officer Sebastien St-Louis, said in a statement.

The deal will also position the company for a future expansion in the United States, St-Louis added.

Redecan will be paid C$400 million in cash and C$525 million through the issuance of HEXO common shares at an implied price per share of C$7.53 at the close of the deal, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

