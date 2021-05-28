Pot producer Hexo to buy Redecan for C$925 million

May 28 (Reuters) - Pot producer Hexo Corp HEXO.TO said on Friday it would buy Redecan, Canada's privately-owned licensed producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

($1 = 1.2096 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.