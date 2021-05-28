US Markets
HEXO

Pot producer Hexo to buy Redecan for C$925 million

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Pot producer Hexo Corp said on Friday it would buy Redecan, Canada's privately-owned licensed producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

May 28 (Reuters) - Pot producer Hexo Corp HEXO.TO said on Friday it would buy Redecan, Canada's privately-owned licensed producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

($1 = 1.2096 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEXO

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular