Pot producer Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 bln deal

Adds details on the deal

March 23 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Cresco Labs Inc CL.CD said on Wednesday it would buy rival Columbia Care Inc CCHW.NLB in a $2 billion all-stock deal, creating the largest U.S. pot company by sales.

Cannabis sales have boomed in the United States in recent years and are expected to reach $46 billion by 2026, according to industry research firm BDSA, as states like New York and New Jersey open up.

Columbia Care investors will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco Labs for each unit held, representing a premium of 16% to the company's last closing price.

The deal, which Reuters reported on Tuesday, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.