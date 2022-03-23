Commodities
Pot producer Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

March 23 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Cresco Labs Inc CL.CD said on Wednesday it would buy rival Columbia Care Inc CCHW.NLB in a $2 billion deal, creating the largest U.S. cannabis pot seller by revenue.

