Pot producer Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 bln deal

March 23 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Cresco Labs Inc CL.CD said on Wednesday it would buy rival Columbia Care Inc CCHW.NLB in a $2 billion deal, creating the largest U.S. cannabis pot seller by revenue.

