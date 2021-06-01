US Markets
CGC

Pot producer Canopy's loss narrows on cost cuts, higher demand

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller adjusted loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday as the pot producer benefited from cost-cutting measures and a pandemic-driven jump in demand for cannabis products.

June 1(Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.O reported a smaller adjusted loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday as the pot producer benefited from cost-cutting measures and a pandemic-driven jump in demand for cannabis products.

The company, which sells a range of products from dried flowers to gummies, chocolates and drinks mixed with weed, slashed total operating expenses by 73% to C$243 million ($201.76 million) in the period.

Its revenue surged 38% to C$148.4 million as demand rose for weed from customers staying at home during lockdowns. Analysts had expected a figure of C$151.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES estimate data.

Canopy posted an adjusted loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$94 million ($78.02 million), compared with C$102 million a year earlier.

The cannabis industry, among the winners of the pandemic, is now benefiting from rising expectations for federal marijuana reform in the United States as many states legalize its use.

Canopy reiterated that it expected to turn profitable on an adjusted basis in fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 1.2044 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CGC STZ

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular