Pot producer Canopy Growth to sell German medical marijuana business

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.O said on Wednesday it would sell its German medical marijuana business, C3 Cannabinoid Compound Co GmbH, to a European pharmaceutical firm as the pot producer continues to cut costs and focus on its core Canadian market.

Canopy, which bought C3 in 2019 in an all-cash C$342.9 million ($266.52 million) deal, is selling the unit to Germany's Dermapharm Holding SE DMPG.DE.

The company will receive an upfront payment of about C$115.5 million once the deal closes, expected by Jan. 31, 2022, and up to C$61.4 million subject to the achievement of select milestones by the C3 business. (https://bit.ly/3snKymn)

The unit's revenue has slumped in recent quarters as lockdown measures in Germany restricted people's ability to visit doctors and pharmacies. C3 revenue fell 13% to C$11.9 million in the most recent quarterly earnings reported by Canopy.

The divesture will help avoid future operational complexities and cut short-term capital investment requirements by more than C$50 million, Canopy said, adding that all C3 employees will be retained by Dermapharm.

($1 = 1.2866 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

