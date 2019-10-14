Pot producer CannTrust to destroy C$77 mln worth of plants, inventory

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, CTST.N said on Monday it would destroy about C$12 million ($9 million) worth of plants and about C$65 million worth of inventory as part of a plan to regain full regulatory compliance.

Health Canada canceled CannTrust's license to produce and sell cannabis in September, months after it found the company was illegally cultivating pot.

($1 = C$1.32)

