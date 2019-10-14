US Markets

Pot producer CannTrust to destroy C$77 mln worth of plants, inventory

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published

Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Monday it would destroy about C$12 million ($9 million) worth of plants and about C$65 million worth of inventory as part of a plan to regain full regulatory compliance. [nPnKp0sBa]

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, CTST.N said on Monday it would destroy about C$12 million ($9 million) worth of plants and about C$65 million worth of inventory as part of a plan to regain full regulatory compliance.

Health Canada canceled CannTrust's license to produce and sell cannabis in September, months after it found the company was illegally cultivating pot.

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular