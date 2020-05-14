Pot producer Aurora Cannabis posts 16% rise in revenue

Commodities
Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Thursday it sold more kilograms of cannabis for both adult-use as well as to medical marijuana markets, boosting quarterly revenue by 16% from a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose to C$75.5 million ($53.79 million) in the third quarter ended March 31 from C$65.1 million a year earlier.

It sold 12,729 kilograms of cannabis, 39% more than a year ago.

($1 = 1.4037 Canadian dollars)

