Pot producer Aphria's quarterly revenue rises on COVID-19 lockdown demand

Aphria Inc on Thursday said first-quarter net revenue rose 15.5% as demand for the Canadian pot firm's products surged during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Aphria, however, posted a net loss of C$5.1 million ($3.86 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31, compared with a net income of C$16.4 million or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3205 Canadian dollars)

