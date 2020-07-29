US Markets
Pot producer Aphria sales surge during coronavirus lockdowns

Shariq Khan Reuters
July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Aphria Inc APHA.TO said on Wednesday net revenue rose more than 18% in the fourth quarter, as coronavirus-related lockdowns led to a surge in demand for marijuana.

The company, however, swung to a quarterly loss of C$98.8 million ($73.95 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended May 31, compared to a profit of C$15.8 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Aphria said the net loss was largely related to one-time impairment charges of C$64 million on some of the company's assets outside Canada.

($1 = 1.3361 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

