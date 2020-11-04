APHA

Pot producer Aphria buys beer maker Sweetwater for $300 mln in U.S. push

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Aphria Inc said on Wednesday it will buy privately owned beer maker SweetWater Brewing Co for $300 million, becoming the latest Canadian pot producer to make a push into the U.S. beverages market.

Aphria said the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and likely to close before the end of this year.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

