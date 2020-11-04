Pot producer Aphria buys beer maker Sweetwater for $300 mln in U.S. push

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc APHA.TO, APHA.O said on Wednesday it will buy privately owned beer maker SweetWater Brewing Co for $300 million, becoming the latest Canadian pot producer to make a push into the U.S. beverages market.

Aphria said the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and likely to close before the end of this year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

