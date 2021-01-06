Pot ETFs High as Georgia Runoff Bolsters Bets on Decriminalization

Marijuana stocks and cannabis-related exchange traded funds climbed Wednesday as a Democratic victory in the Georgia Senate runoff election raised hopes of decriminalization in a more progressive-leaning federal government.

Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Tuesday, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEArca: MJ) advanced 8.8%, Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) increased 7.2%, Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ: POTX) surged 8.9%, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) gained 6.1%, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA: CNBS) rose 7.9%, and The Cannabis ETF (NYSE ARCA: THCX) jumped 4.4%.

According to projections, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their Georgia Senate races, giving the Democratic party a slim majority in the Senate and unified control of both houses of Congress and the Oval Office for the first time since 2011, Business Insider reports.

The bets on decriminalization aren't without merit. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives previously passed a bill in December to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level - marijuana use is still illegal on the federal level, but several states have already passed laws for legal possession and sale. The Senate Republicans, though, have not been so accommodating on federal decriminalization.

The Democrat wins in Georgia will provide the party a narrow margin to pass more progressive cannabis legislation ahead, but Republicans can still filibuster such measures.

“Dual Democrat victories in the Georgia Senate runoff would definitely increase the visibility and priority of cannabis policy reform in that chamber and would create a better chance of getting hearings and committee votes on both incremental and comprehensive legislation,” Morgan Fox, media relations director for the National Cannabis Industry Association, told Marijuana Business Daily on Monday.

However, in a recent research report outlining 2021 themes, New York investment banking firm Cowen showed caution on federal marijuana reform even if the control of the U.S. Senate changes, Marijuana Business Daily reports. The firm said a change of control would bring the “potential for positive incremental change in cannabis policy,” but “cannabis policy is probably not a high federal priority in the context of other major challenges the incoming administration faces.”

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Equity ETF Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.