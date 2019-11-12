Pot company Cronos Group posts bigger quarterly loss
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the Canadian marijuana producer was weighed down by lower margins and surge in expenses.
The Toronto-based company reported a wider adjusted core loss of C$23.9 million, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from C$3.20 million in the year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$12.70 million from C$3.76 million.
