Pot company Cronos Group posts bigger quarterly loss

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the Canadian marijuana producer was weighed down by lower margins and surge in expenses.

The Toronto-based company reported a wider adjusted core loss of C$23.9 million, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from C$3.20 million in the year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$12.70 million from C$3.76 million.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

