Pot company Aurora Cannabis plans layoffs, closing five facilities

June 23 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, ACB.N said on Tuesday it will lay off a big part of its workforce and plans to shut five facilities over the next two quarters, as the cash-crunched cannabis industry finds itself scrambling to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian pot producer said it has cut its selling, general and administrative workforce by 25% and will lay off another 30% of its production staff over the next two quarters.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

