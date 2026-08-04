POST's Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: What Investors Should Know

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is set to unveil its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close. Investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2 billion, implying 1.8% growth from the prior year.

Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings per share has been unchanged at $1.63 in the past seven days, suggesting a 19.7% decline from the year-ago period. POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.3%, on average.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Post Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Observe for POST's Q3 Earnings

Post Holdings saw resilient demand for value-added egg products, which might have supported the company’s performance in the quarter. Despite lower egg prices, customers, particularly larger foodservice operators, might have continued to value the labor savings, product consistency and food safety benefits offered by prepared egg products. This sticky customer adoption is likely to have helped sustain demand, while the relatively limited exposure to smaller independent operators may have reduced the risk of meaningful volume pressure.

The Nutrish brand relaunch is also expected to have supported performance in the to-be-reported quarter as the refreshed positioning, updated packaging and revised pricing continued to roll out across the market, particularly in the food channel. In the second quarterearnings calltranscript, management highlighted encouraging early results at a major retailer where the rollout was complete, suggesting improving consumer reception. The relaunch is likely to have contributed to strengthening brand momentum in the fiscal third quarter.

That said, elevated manufacturing costs are likely to have remained a headwind in the to-be-reported quarter. Management had previously indicated that production-related expenses were running higher. These higher-than-expected manufacturing costs might have weighed on overall cost efficiency and profitability.

The 9Lives brand is likely to have continued to face headwinds in the quarter following earlier pricing actions across a portion of its functional product portfolio. Management had previously indicated that these price increases resulted in higher-than-expected consumer demand elasticity, contributing to softer sales trends. In addition, the loss of shelf placement with certain retail customers might have continued to pressure the brand's market presence and overall performance. These factors are likely to have remained a drag on the company's results in the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Says About POST’s Q3 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for POST this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

POST has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 53 cents, implying a 23.2% year-over-year decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.37, implying a 15.1% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.5 billion, which indicates growth of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. USFD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.

Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.51, implying a 2% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $21.9 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.

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Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.