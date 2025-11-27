Is POST's New $500 Million Buyback a Signal of Confidence for FY26?

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) has approved a fresh $500 million share repurchase authorization, which becomes effective today. The decision follows the cancellation of the prior buyback program, under which the company had used roughly $275.2 million to repurchase shares before ending it yesterday.

The timing aligns with a year in which Post Holdings generated strong cash inflows despite volume pressures in cereal and pet food. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company produced $301 million in operating cash and roughly $150 million in free cash flow. Full-year free cash flow was around $488.1 million, reflecting steady financial performance across the broader business portfolio.

Share repurchases were already a major use of capital in fiscal 2025. Post Holdings repurchased 6.4 million shares for roughly $708.5 million in fiscal 2025 and by Nov. 19, it had repurchased an additional 1 million shares for about $105.5 million.

Operationally, Post Holdings reported significant year-over-year earnings improvement in key segments. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Foodservice adjusted EBITDA rose 50%, driven by higher egg volumes and pricing benefits tied to avian influenza. Refrigerated Retail also posted strong results, with adjusted EBITDA up 44% from the prior year, supported by pricing actions and the comparison against elevated SG&A levels in the previous period.

Against the backdrop of strong cash generation in fiscal 2025 and its active use of repurchases throughout the year, the new $500 million authorization gives Post Holdings added room to manage shareholder returns while heading into fiscal 2026.

Post Holdings’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 5.2% in the past month compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector’s 0.9% decline. POST has also underperformed the industry and the S&P 500 index’s decline of 5.1% and 0.5%, respectively, during the same period.

POST Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is POST a Value Play Stock?

Post Holdings currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.64, which is down from the industry average of 14.72 and notably below the sector average of 16.4. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

POST P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

