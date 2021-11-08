PostNL's third-quarter profit in line with expectations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday posted third-quarter core profit in line with expectations as volume growth slowed after a temporary surge under coronavirus and disruptions in the global supply chain.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, reported normalised earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of 23 million euros($26.57 million) in its third quarter, compared with 36 million euros a year earlier.

PostNL confirmed its guidance for 280-310 million euros in normalised EBIT for 2021, which it had raised in August as it benefited from a sustained boom in e-commerce under extended coronavirus lockdowns.

Analysts had expected on average a normalised EBIT of 24 million euros.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.