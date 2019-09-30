PostNL shares jump 9.6% after $145 mln Sandd takeover to proceed

AMSTERDAM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - PostNL PTNL.AS shares rose 8% buoyed by news late Friday that the government would allow its merger with Sandd, which had been blocked by the country's merger watchdog. NS8N26A08L

The Netherlands' largest postal carrier has been given the go-ahead to buy rival Sandd for around 130 million euros ($145 million), saying it made economic sense to combine their networks and to guarantee mail delivery in all areas.

The merger faces new restrictions on price hikes, and also must allow other competitors to make use of its network at a regulated price.

