News & Insights

Commodities

PostNL sees 2023 operating profit at low end of range after Q3 loss

November 06, 2023 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Augustin Turpin and Olivier Cherfan for Reuters ->

Corrects to say Q3 EBIT was a loss in final paragraph

Nov 6 (Reuters) - PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday said it expected annual operating profit at the low end of its forecast, after the Dutch postal firm reported a quarterly loss, saying its efforts to mitigate inflation had not been enough to offset higher organic costs.

It sees 2023 normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the lower end of its earlier outlook range of 100-130 million euros ($107.4-139.6 million), flagging further cost pressures and continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

"This hampers visibility on the short-term development of the e-commerce market. Volume projections are becoming increasingly volatile, both for our customers and for us," CEO Herna Verhagen said in a statement.

The company delivered 81 million parcels in the third quarter, similar to a year earlier. Verhagen said the growth rate was lower than anticipated.

PostNL's results underline industry-wide concerns as delivery platforms juggle with inflation, economic uncertainty and a decline in online shopping as consumers return to stores after COVID-related restrictions were lifted.

The group, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, posted a normalised EBIT loss of 11 million euros ($11.8 million) for the quarter, versus a loss of 20 million last year. Nine analysts polled by the company had expected a profit of 3 million euros.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com; olivier.cherfan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.