Commodities

PostNL reaches agreement with Dutch trade unions on pay increase

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published

Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement in principle with two trade unions, which would see postal wages rise 8% in two years.

May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement in principle with two trade unions, which would see postal wages rise 8% in two years.

PostNL said the agreement with the Bond van Post Personeel and CNV trade unions, covering nearly 16,500 mail deliverers, includes a structural pay rise of 4% effective from Jan. 1 2022, and a further 4% hike on Jan. 1 2023.

The company said this would take the compensation for starting postal workers above the legal minimum wage. Results from a trade union member consultation are expected on May 25.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular