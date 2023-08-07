News & Insights

PostNL raises its core profit outlook on strong parcel demand

August 07, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS lifted its 2023 operating profit guidance on Monday, pointing to higher volumes of parcels.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, expects its normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between 100 and 130 million euros ($142.92 million) for the full year, compared to a previous estimation of between 70 million and 100 million euros.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

