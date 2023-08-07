PostNL raises its core profit outlook on strong parcel demand

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS lifted its 2023 operating profit guidance on Monday, pointing to higher volumes of parcels.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, expects its normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between 100 and 130 million euros ($142.92 million) for the full year, compared to a previous estimation of between 70 million and 100 million euros.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

