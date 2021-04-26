PostNl raises full-year normalised earnings outlook on strong parcel volume growth

April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL NV PTNL.AS said on Monday it now expected its full-year normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to at least 250 million euros ($302.68 million), boosted by strong volume growth at its parcels division.

PostNL, which delivers parcels and letters across the Benelux region, anticipates that a significant part of this extra volume will be non-recurring but the underlying strong growth trend in e-commerce looks set.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Rashmi Aich)

