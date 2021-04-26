PostNl raises 2021 core profit outlook; first-qtr revenue beats on parcel growth

Adds details from the statement, first-quarter preliminary results

April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL NV PTNL.AS on Monday raised its full-year forecast for normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), as its preliminary first-quarter revenue was ahead of estimates on strong volume growth at its parcels division.

PostNL, which delivers parcels and letters across the Benelux region, now sees its core profit for the year to rise to at least 250 million euros ($302.68 million), compared to its previous estimate of between 205 million euros and 225 million euros.

It also expects full-year free cash flow to come above 225 million euros.

PostNL anticipates that a significant part of this extra volume will be non-recurring, but the underlying strong growth trend in e-commerce looks set.

As more shoppers turned online under extended coronavirus lockdowns, postal operators benefited from more parcel volumes even as traditional mail volumes have continued to tumble.

The company said, however, that its mail segment volumes in the Netherlands in the three months to March got extra boost from items related to voting by mail and invites for vaccination programme.

In March, the company said it would speed up its digital transformation to improve its business performance, particularly in its parcels unit.

PostNL, which is due to publish its first quarter results on May 10, released its preliminary revenue at 960 million euros and normalised EBIT at around 130 million euros.

Analysts had estimated first-quarter revenues of 568.40 million euros and profit of 50.5 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

