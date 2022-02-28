PostNL provides 2022 EBITA guidance range after in-line 2021

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS said on Monday it expected a core profit of between 210 million euros and 240 million euros ($234 million-$268 million) in 2022, as it reported full-year core profit in line with expectations for 2021.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, had forecast in January that normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2022 would be broadly in line with that of 2021, after adjusting for the assumed non-recurring impact related to COVID-19 of around 80 million euros.

The postal firm reported a normalised EBIT of 308 million euros in 2021, or 226 million euros excluding assumed non-recurring impact related to COVID-19.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

