Commodities

PostNL provides 2022 EBITA guidance range after in-line 2021

Contributor
Diana Mandiá Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Monday it expected a core profit of between 210 million euros and 240 million euros ($234 million-$268 million) in 2022, as it reported full-year core profit in line with expectations for 2021.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS said on Monday it expected a core profit of between 210 million euros and 240 million euros ($234 million-$268 million) in 2022, as it reported full-year core profit in line with expectations for 2021.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, had forecast in January that normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2022 would be broadly in line with that of 2021, after adjusting for the assumed non-recurring impact related to COVID-19 of around 80 million euros.

The postal firm reported a normalised EBIT of 308 million euros in 2021, or 226 million euros excluding assumed non-recurring impact related to COVID-19.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular