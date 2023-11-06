News & Insights

PostNL posts Q3 operating loss, misses estimates

November 06, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Augustin Turpin and Olivier Cherfan for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday reported an operating loss for the third quarter, missing analysts' estimate for a slight profit, saying its efforts to mitigate inflation effects had not been enough to offset higher organic costs.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, posted normalised quarterly loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 11 million euros ($11.8 million), versus a loss of 20 million last year. Nine analysts polled by the company had expected a profit of 3 million euros on average.

