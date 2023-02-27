Commodities

PostNL expects profit of 70-100 million euros in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

February 27, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday forecast 2023 operating profit of between 70 million and 100 million euros ($73.76 million and $105.37 million) and said higher organic costs would not be fully offset by price adjustments this year.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, also said it expected a low-single-digit volume decline for the year.

It reported normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 84 million euros in 2022, beating company-compiled consensus of 79 million euros.

($1 = 0.9490 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Rédaction de Paris +33 1 49 49 50 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.