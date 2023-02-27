PostNL expects profit of 70-100 million euros in 2023

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday forecast 2023 operating profit of between 70 million and 100 million euros ($73.76 million and $105.37 million) and said higher organic costs would not be fully offset by price adjustments this year.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, also said it expected a low-single-digit volume decline for the year.

It reported normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 84 million euros in 2022, beating company-compiled consensus of 79 million euros.

($1 = 0.9490 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

