PostNL cuts guidance as inflation, supply chain, war in Ukraine weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Dutch postal firm PostNL on Monday cut its core profit guidance, as the war in Ukraine bring additional uncertainties amid inflationary pressures on fuel and labour costs, new lockdowns in China and ongoing global supply chain constraints.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, expects normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 170 million to 210 million euros ($178.65 million-$220.69 million) in 2022.

PostNL had forecast for the full year a normalised EBIT in the 210 million-240 million euros range, in line with 2021 levels after adjusting for the assumed non-recurring impact related to COVID-19 of 82 million euros.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

